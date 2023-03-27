Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Regency Centers’ current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Regency Centers Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $58.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $73.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 92.20%.

Regency Centers declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,915,000 after acquiring an additional 616,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

