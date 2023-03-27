REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) vs. Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Head to Head Analysis

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for REGENXBIO and Jasper Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO 0 2 4 0 2.67 Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

REGENXBIO presently has a consensus target price of $40.86, suggesting a potential upside of 106.25%. Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.21, suggesting a potential upside of 210.63%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than REGENXBIO.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO -248.68% -45.51% -29.55% Jasper Therapeutics N/A -91.86% -74.82%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares REGENXBIO and Jasper Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares REGENXBIO and Jasper Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO $112.72 million 7.64 -$280.32 million ($6.50) -3.05 Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$37.69 million ($1.03) -1.94

Jasper Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than REGENXBIO. REGENXBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jasper Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats REGENXBIO on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is JSP191, which is in clinical development as a conditioning antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

