Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 2,768 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $103.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

