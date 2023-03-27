Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Renasant by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Price Performance

RNST stock opened at $31.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28. Renasant has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

