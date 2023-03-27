Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 20.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 14.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $160.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.67 and its 200 day moving average is $183.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

