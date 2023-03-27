Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BioNTech SE’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BioNTech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will earn $35.73 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is $37.19 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.92.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $128.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average of $145.73. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $189.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

