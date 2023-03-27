Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FR. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$8.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.88. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$7.59 and a 1-year high of C$18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.94.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of C$201.20 million during the quarter.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -5.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony bought 3,483 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.68 per share, with a total value of C$30,232.44. Also, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total transaction of C$71,587.08. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company's stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

