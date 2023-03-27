Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Antero Midstream Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Antero Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In other news, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 438,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 314.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 176,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 133,911 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 18.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 479,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 75,149 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

