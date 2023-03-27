Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ARC Resources Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ARC Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARC Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for ARC Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.68.

ARC Resources Price Performance

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$15.18 on Monday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$13.65 and a 1 year high of C$22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.