Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OppFi Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OppFi in a report issued on Friday, March 24th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OppFi’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently commented on OPFI. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OppFi by 479.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in OppFi during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
