Research Analysts Set Expectations for Topaz Energy Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Topaz Energy in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Topaz Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Ci Capital reduced their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.50 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.02.

TPZ opened at C$18.66 on Monday. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.76 and a 1-year high of C$24.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.20.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$209,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 443,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,312,160.45. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.01%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

