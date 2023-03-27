Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.91. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $346.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

