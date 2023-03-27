Reviewing Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Farmland Partners and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 19.07% 2.06% 1.03% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Farmland Partners and Safestore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $61.21 million 8.93 $11.67 million $0.16 62.63 Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Farmland Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Farmland Partners and Safestore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00 Safestore 0 0 2 0 3.00

Farmland Partners currently has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 52.20%. Given Farmland Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than Safestore.

Summary

Farmland Partners beats Safestore on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans. The company was founded on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise. It operates based on geographical areas namely the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

