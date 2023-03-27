Reviewing POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) & EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

EMCORE has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EMCORE and POET Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $124.13 million 0.34 -$24.33 million ($1.02) -1.10 POET Technologies $4.43 million 54.39 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -13.20

Analyst Recommendations

POET Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EMCORE. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMCORE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for EMCORE and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 2 0 3.00 POET Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

EMCORE presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.21%. Given EMCORE’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -35.93% -25.46% -16.95% POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.9% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of EMCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EMCORE beats POET Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

