Reviewing Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) and MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ)

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) and MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tuniu and MingZhu Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuniu 0 0 0 0 N/A MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuniu -107.54% -12.33% -6.40% MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Tuniu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Tuniu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tuniu and MingZhu Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuniu $26.62 million 8.92 -$28.04 million ($0.24) -7.62 MingZhu Logistics $17.36 million 1.64 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A

MingZhu Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tuniu.

Risk and Volatility

Tuniu has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MingZhu Logistics beats Tuniu on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions. The company was founded by Dunde Yu and Hai Feng Yan in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

