Reviewing Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) & DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DoubleVerify and Zoom Video Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $452.42 million 10.70 $43.27 million $0.25 117.00 Zoom Video Communications $4.39 billion 4.62 $103.71 million $0.32 215.76

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleVerify. DoubleVerify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

90.2% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DoubleVerify and Zoom Video Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 1 8 0 2.89 Zoom Video Communications 2 18 5 0 2.12

DoubleVerify currently has a consensus target price of $34.10, indicating a potential upside of 16.58%. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus target price of $92.69, indicating a potential upside of 34.26%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

Volatility & Risk

DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 9.56% 5.16% 4.35% Zoom Video Communications 2.36% 2.70% 2.02%

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Zoom Video Communications on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

