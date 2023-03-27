RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth Purchases 2,544 Shares

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $10,557.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 593,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,788.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RF Industries alerts:

On Monday, March 20th, Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 13,352 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $56,612.48.

On Friday, March 17th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 5,000 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 24,454 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $99,283.24.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $4.28 on Monday. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $44.04 million, a P/E ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $22.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RFIL shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. State Street Corp increased its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

(Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.