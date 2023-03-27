RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,938,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 567.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,861,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,009 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,538 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,091,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.