RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.
RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance
Shares of RLJ stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,938,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 567.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,861,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,009 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,538 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,091,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
