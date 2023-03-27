Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires New Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.38.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

