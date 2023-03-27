Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires New Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,274 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $98,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,869,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $29.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

