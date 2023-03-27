Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires New Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 469,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TTE stock opened at $55.70 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.09.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

