Romano Brothers AND Company Buys New Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.4 %

KMI opened at $16.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

