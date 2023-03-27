Romano Brothers AND Company Buys Shares of 400 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Constellation Brands Price Performance
NYSE STZ opened at $217.95 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 622.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.37.
Constellation Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 914.31%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
