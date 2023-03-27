Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $111,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $125.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.