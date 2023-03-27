Romano Brothers AND Company Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 66,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,621,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 177,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,814 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

XOM opened at $103.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

