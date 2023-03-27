Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $108,000 Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Chemours by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Chemours by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,605,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after buying an additional 452,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 824.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 691,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after buying an additional 616,244 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CC. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

