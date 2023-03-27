Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $73,000 Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 202.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,734,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,663 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in United Airlines by 403.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 994,335 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $41.36 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

