Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 266 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,662 shares of company stock worth $13,885,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $314.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

