Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases Shares of 308 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 308 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.07.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $312.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

