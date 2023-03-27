Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases Shares of 4,100 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after acquiring an additional 93,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,592,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,172,000 after acquiring an additional 238,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

GNTX opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

