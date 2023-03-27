Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases Shares of 445 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

Biogen Stock Up 1.8 %

Biogen stock opened at $270.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

