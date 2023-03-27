Romano Brothers AND Company Takes $120,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 812 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $159.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $194.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.87 and a 200 day moving average of $155.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

