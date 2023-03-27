Romano Brothers AND Company Takes $79,000 Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitable by 80.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Equitable by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

