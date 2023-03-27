Romano Brothers AND Company Takes $86,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock worth $6,845,828 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Progressive stock opened at $140.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.88. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $106.35 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

