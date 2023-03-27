Romano Brothers AND Company Takes $86,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $164.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.