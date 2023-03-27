Romano Brothers AND Company Takes $94,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $15,573,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $142.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.59 and a 200 day moving average of $155.83.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 71.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.