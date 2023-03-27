Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 181 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 206,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $166.20 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $197.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.35 and its 200 day moving average is $173.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

