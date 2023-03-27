Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 641 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 109.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $156.41 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.72 and its 200 day moving average is $156.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

