Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $43.92 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

