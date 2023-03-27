Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FISV opened at $112.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

