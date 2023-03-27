Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $197,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 41.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 394.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $542,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,089 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,440 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $154.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

