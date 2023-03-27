Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 3.0 %

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Shares of NXPI opened at $176.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

