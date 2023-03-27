Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 196 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 951.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,245 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $200.22 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,307 shares of company stock valued at $669,107. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

