Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 607 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 101.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after buying an additional 686,034 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $65,857,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after acquiring an additional 286,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,503,000 after acquiring an additional 228,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 2.7 %

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK opened at $186.69 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.14 and a 200-day moving average of $178.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.