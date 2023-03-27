Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 919 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.0 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average of $87.23. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

