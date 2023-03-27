Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 122.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $429.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.36.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.08.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

