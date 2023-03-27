RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,584,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Portman Square Capital LLP acquired a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

RXO Stock Performance

NYSE:RXO opened at $18.62 on Monday. RXO has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

