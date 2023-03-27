SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Financial Comparison

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) and SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and SAB Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -175.85% -53.85% -34.30% SAB Biotherapeutics -68.35% -82.05% -46.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sutro Biopharma and SAB Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 1 4 0 2.80 SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 290.30%. SAB Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 636.43%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

87.6% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and SAB Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $61.88 million 4.40 -$105.54 million ($2.59) -1.83 SAB Biotherapeutics $60.88 million 0.41 -$17.15 million N/A N/A

SAB Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sutro Biopharma.

Volatility & Risk

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer. The company uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors. Its lead product candidates include SAB-185, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and SAB-176, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in development to treat or prevent severe influenza. The company's pre-clinical product candidates in development for autoimmune diseases include SAB-142 for type 1 diabetes and organ transplant induction/rejection. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

