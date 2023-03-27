Saipem SpA to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Saipem in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Saipem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

SAPMF opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. Saipem has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $60.40.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

