SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Director Acquires $13,750.00 in Stock

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) Director Richard L. Hardgrove bought 1,000 shares of SB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.37 on Monday. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $93.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 19.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.